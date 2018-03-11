Pharming Group (PHGUF) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) in a report released on Wednesday.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Pharming Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pharming Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.
Shares of Pharming Group (PHGUF) opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.47. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $932.21 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09.
Pharming Group Company Profile
Pharming Group NV (Pharming) is a Netherlands-based biotechnology company. The Company operates through two business segments, including Recombinant proteins, and DNage. Pharming focuses on the development, production and commercialization of human therapeutic proteins to be used as innovative therapies.
