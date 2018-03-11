Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Position Boosted by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Herndon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Private Vista LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,277.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 199,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 190,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 4,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, insider Charles H. Hill sold 42,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $1,515,973.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten Lund-Jurgensen sold 9,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $353,676.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,505.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,765 shares of company stock worth $4,217,653 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc. ( PFE ) opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218,890.00, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $39.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 40.55%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 77.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Vetr raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.82 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

