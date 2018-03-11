PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) CEO David Spector Sells 9,233 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 9,233 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $225,746.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 29th, David Spector sold 10,416 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $232,380.96.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) opened at $24.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $574.11, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $298.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.86 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 64,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc (PFSI) is a financial services company. The Company is focused on the production and servicing of the United States residential mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the United States mortgage market. The Company operates through three segments: loan production, loan servicing and investment management.

