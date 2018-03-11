Pennon Group (PNN) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday. They currently have a GBX 830 ($11.47) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 890 ($12.30) to GBX 790 ($10.91) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 840 ($11.61) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 749 ($10.35) target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 839.90 ($11.60).

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN) opened at GBX 639.20 ($8.83) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,680.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,452.73. Pennon Group has a one year low of GBX 600.23 ($8.29) and a one year high of GBX 947.23 ($13.09).

In other news, insider Helen Barrett-Hague sold 263 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 765 ($10.57), for a total transaction of £2,011.95 ($2,779.70). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 64 shares of company stock worth $45,234.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/pennon-group-pnn-given-overweight-rating-at-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc is an environmental infrastructure company. The Company operates through subsidiaries, which include South West Water Limited, Bournemouth Water Limited and Viridor Limited. The Company’s segments include Water and Waste management. Its water business comprises the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water Limited and the regulated water services undertaken by Bournemouth Water Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.