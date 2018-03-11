PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) Stake Boosted by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,617,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,214 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $11,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 25.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 81,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 49.0% in the third quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 271,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 29.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Arthur H. Penn acquired 10,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $69,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,265.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNNT shares. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered PennantPark Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) opened at $7.10 on Friday. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. PennantPark Investment’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.86%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company. Its objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments primarily made to the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity investments.

