Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) VP Sells $106,947.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $106,947.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $102,606.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) opened at $62.85 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $4,908.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Pegasystems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $239.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEGA. BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Pegasystems by 58.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 792.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Pegasystems by 189.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/pegasystems-inc-pega-vp-sells-106947-00-in-stock.html.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses and supports software applications for marketing, sales and onboarding, and customer service needs. The Company also offers software applications built on the Pega platform. Its software is designed to assist clients in building, deploying and evolving enterprise applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.