Peercoin Trading Down 18.6% This Week (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a market cap of $62.47 million and $449,952.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.53 or 0.00026597 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,562.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,119.90 or 0.11864200 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00026911 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042471 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.00 or 0.00923608 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00163318 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023295 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.90 or 0.01657680 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 24,652,671 coins. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. Security level of the network is not highly enery dependent thus providing an energy efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Block chain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittylicious, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, BX Thailand, SouthXchange, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Coingi, WEX, Tux Exchange, YoBit, Bit-Z, HitBTC, The Rock Trading, Bleutrade and Poloniex. It is not currently possible to buy Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

