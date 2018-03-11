Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kier Group (KIE)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,600 ($22.11) price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KIE. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($19.34) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($20.86) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,369 ($18.91) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($22.11) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kier Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,495.80 ($20.67).
Kier Group (LON KIE) opened at GBX 1,031 ($14.24) on Thursday. Kier Group has a 52 week low of GBX 942 ($13.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,505 ($20.79). The stock has a market cap of $1,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 6,443.75.
About Kier Group
Kier Group plc is a property, residential, construction and services company. The Company’s segments include property, residential, construction and services. The property division encompasses property development and structured finance, and operates across various sectors with a focus on industrial, commercial, retail, leisure sectors and public sectors.
