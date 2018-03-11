Paypex (PAYX) Price Hits $0.74

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Paypex token can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00008558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paypex has a market cap of $50.85 million and $0.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Paypex has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paypex Profile

Paypex launched on October 21st, 2017. Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,380,258 tokens. Paypex’s official website is paypex.org . The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex . Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Paypex Token Trading

Paypex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Paypex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paypex must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paypex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

