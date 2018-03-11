Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Shares Bought by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 197.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 34,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Welch Investments LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Investments LLC now owns 78,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 89,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 19,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $682,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,461.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 34,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $2,364,371.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,102.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) opened at $66.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23,487.14, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.20 and a 1-year high of $73.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.48 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 85.84%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/paychex-inc-payx-shares-bought-by-ellington-management-group-llc.html.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.