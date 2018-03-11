Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Holdings Lifted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 53,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,551,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

In other Paychex news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $682,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,461.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 34,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $2,364,371.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,102.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ PAYX) opened at $66.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23,893.05, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.20 and a 12-month high of $73.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.48 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 85.84%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

