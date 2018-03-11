Patientory Achieves Market Cap of $11.75 Million (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Patientory token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001813 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Liqui and EtherDelta. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. Patientory has a market cap of $11.75 million and approximately $404,306.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008896 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00964302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003235 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010831 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00040084 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00087013 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00175995 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, EtherDelta, Liqui and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

