Party City Holdco (PRTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80, Morningstar.com reports. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $789.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Party City Holdco updated its FY18 guidance to $1.76-1.87 EPS.

Shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE PRTY) opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,867.39, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.37. Party City Holdco has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price objective on Party City Holdco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Party City Holdco in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Party City Holdco in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

In related news, Director Jefferson M. Case sold 42,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $544,543.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,642,979 shares of company stock worth $277,826,948. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc is a holding company with no operating assets or operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned PC Nextco Holdings, LLC (PC Nextco), which owned PC Intermediate Holdings, Inc (PC Intermediate). As of December 31, 2016, PC Intermediate owned Party City Holdings Inc (PCHI).

