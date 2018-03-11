Party City Holdco (PRTY) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) posted its earnings results on Friday. The specialty retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80, Morningstar.com reports. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $789.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Party City Holdco updated its FY18 guidance to $1.76-1.87 EPS.

Party City Holdco (NYSE PRTY) opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,867.39, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.37. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRTY. ValuEngine downgraded Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Party City Holdco in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Bank of America set a $16.00 price target on Party City Holdco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Party City Holdco in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 50,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 100,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,642,979 shares of company stock valued at $277,826,948. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/party-city-holdco-prty-releases-earnings-results-hits-expectations.html.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc is a holding company with no operating assets or operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned PC Nextco Holdings, LLC (PC Nextco), which owned PC Intermediate Holdings, Inc (PC Intermediate). As of December 31, 2016, PC Intermediate owned Party City Holdings Inc (PCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.