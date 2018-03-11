Party City Holdco (PRTY) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty retailer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $789.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.30 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Party City Holdco updated its FY18 guidance to $1.76-1.87 EPS.

Shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE PRTY) opened at $15.65 on Friday. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $1,867.39, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Party City Holdco in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Bank of America set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Party City Holdco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Party City Holdco in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Party City Holdco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Jefferson M. Case sold 42,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $544,543.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,642,979 shares of company stock worth $277,826,948 over the last ninety days. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 465.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 186,519 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth about $1,578,000. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,409,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,658,000 after purchasing an additional 368,050 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc is a holding company with no operating assets or operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned PC Nextco Holdings, LLC (PC Nextco), which owned PC Intermediate Holdings, Inc (PC Intermediate). As of December 31, 2016, PC Intermediate owned Party City Holdings Inc (PCHI).

