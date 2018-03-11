Parker-Hannifin (PH) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.41.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE PH) opened at $186.58 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $151.17 and a 1 year high of $212.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24,820.00, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 30.91%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.24, for a total transaction of $211,691.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,181.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $168,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision engineered solutions for a range of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. The Company operates through segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment is an aggregation of several business units, which manufacture motion-control and fluid power system components for builders and users of various types of manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, agricultural, construction, and military vehicles and equipment.

