Parametrica Management Ltd Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Parametrica Management Ltd increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 323,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,416,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 489,647 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $95,646,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 82,676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 69.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 383,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,193,000 after buying an additional 156,892 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 180,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $2,390,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,781,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,549,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michele J. Hooper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total transaction of $2,377,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,864,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,196 shares of company stock valued at $12,291,179. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “positive” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $233.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.14.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) opened at $225.43 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $162.74 and a one year high of $250.79. The company has a market cap of $218,820.00, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $52.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

