Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) CEO Sells $9,928,600.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) CEO Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 55,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.52, for a total value of $9,928,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,632,777.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE PANW) opened at $188.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,320.00, a PE ratio of -84.16 and a beta of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.31 and a fifty-two week high of $189.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,277 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 72,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.63.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

