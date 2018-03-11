ValuEngine cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.49. 172,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,453. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $15.93.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/ovid-therapeutics-ovid-downgraded-by-valuengine-to-sell.html.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 535,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 373,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,042,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $604,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 667,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 17,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (Ovid) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead drug candidate is OV101. The Company’s second lead drug candidate is OV935. OV101 (gaboxadol) is a delta-selective GABAA receptor agonist.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.