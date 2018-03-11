Orbital ATK Inc (OA) Shares Sold by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Orbital ATK Inc (NYSE:OA) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Orbital ATK were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Orbital ATK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Orbital ATK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orbital ATK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Orbital ATK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Orbital ATK in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harrison H. Schmitt sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total value of $197,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Mccabe sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.49, for a total transaction of $32,857.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Orbital ATK Inc ( OA ) opened at $132.31 on Friday. Orbital ATK Inc has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $134.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $7,647.25, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.24.

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.02). Orbital ATK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Orbital ATK Inc will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Orbital ATK’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

OA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orbital ATK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Orbital ATK to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orbital ATK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Orbital ATK from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $134.50 price target on shares of Orbital ATK in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Orbital ATK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.56.

Orbital ATK, Inc is an aerospace and defense systems company and supplier of related products to the United States Government, allied nations, prime contractors and other customers. The Company’s segments include Flight Systems Group, Defense Systems Group, Space Systems Group and Corporate. Its products include launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; satellites and associated components and services; tactical missiles, subsystems and defense electronics, and precision weapons, armament systems and ammunition.

