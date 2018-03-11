Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,561,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 154,719 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 0.7% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $73,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.3% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 257,359 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 46,866 shares during the period. BT Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $459,738,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 51.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 231,515 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 78,482 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.3% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,620,261 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $632,780,000 after purchasing an additional 854,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE ORCL) opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $219,274.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $85,493,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,522,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,590,815.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,956,250 shares of company stock worth $98,316,475. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. OTR Global lowered Oracle to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Vetr lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/oracle-co-orcl-shares-sold-by-zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank.html.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.