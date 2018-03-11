OppenheimerFunds Inc. Invests $2.76 Million in Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (FEDU) Stock

OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:FEDU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 306,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,459,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new stake in Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,605,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000. 48.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of Four Seasons Edu ( NYSE:FEDU ) opened at $7.47 on Friday. Four Seasons Edu has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $10.73.

About Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc is engaged in providing after-school math education service for elementary school students in Shanghai. The Company’s courses are divided into elementary school programs and middle school and kindergarten programs. Elementary school programs account for a majority of its students.

