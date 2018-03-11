OppenheimerFunds Inc. Buys 34,387 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 868,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 199,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 55,372 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 253,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 176,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $7,098.30, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.29 million. research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 75.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.34.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, New York Community Bank (the Community Bank) and New York Commercial Bank (the Commercial Bank) (collectively, the Banks). The Company’s operations are divided into two segments: Banking Operations and Residential Mortgage Banking.

