Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research note issued on Tuesday. Oppenheimer analyst A. Andreeva now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on URBN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research set a $42.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of Urban Outfitters (URBN) opened at $35.88 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $3,970.00, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 95,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/oppenheimer-analysts-increase-earnings-estimates-for-urban-outfitters-inc-urbn-2.html.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.