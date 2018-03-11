Media headlines about OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. OpGen earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 44.7851311488904 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get OpGen alerts:

Shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.31. 202,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,956. OpGen has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.36, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

OPGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of OpGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of OpGen to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “OpGen (OPGN) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.19” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/opgen-opgn-earns-daily-news-sentiment-score-of-0-19.html.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc (OpGen) is a precision medicine company using molecular diagnostics and informatics to combat infectious disease. The Company is engaged in developing molecular information solutions to combat infectious disease in global healthcare settings, helping to guide clinicians with information about life threatening infections, managing patient outcomes, and the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.