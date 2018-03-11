ONEOK (OKE) Given a $68.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price objective on ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OKE. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 price objective on ONEOK and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ONEOK from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered ONEOK from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) opened at $57.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $61.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23,533.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 231.58%.

In other ONEOK news, VP Sheppard F. Miers III sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $124,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 29,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 44,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc is an energy midstream service provider in the United States. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, and is engaged in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas. THe Company’s operations include a 38,000-mile integrated network of NGL and natural gas pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities in the Mid-Continent, Williston, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions.

