Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OXY. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank restated a hold rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho set a $71.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $85.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.56.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE OXY) opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48,717.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.64. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 234,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 254,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 56,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 335,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Occidental) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

