CIBC upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OBE. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Obsidian Energy from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Obsidian Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$1.45 to C$1.70 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.84.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Obsidian Energy (TSE OBE) opened at C$1.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.34, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 4.05. Obsidian Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.03 and a twelve month high of C$1.85.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/obsidian-energy-obe-lifted-to-neutral-at-cibc.html.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. It primarily holds interest in the Cardium Resource Play that covers an area of approximately 400 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River Resource Play covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking Resource Play that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in north-central Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.