Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OAS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $9.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.33. 7,789,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,203,620. The stock has a market cap of $2,645.57, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.20. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $404.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.78 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 0.16%. equities research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $1,883,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $1,043,000. Sound Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $1,682,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 242,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,591,187 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,612,000 after purchasing an additional 216,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Well Services, and Midstream Services.

