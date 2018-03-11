NVR (NVR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVR from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,064.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) opened at $3,056.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NVR has a twelve month low of $1,990.00 and a twelve month high of $3,700.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,259.16, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $43.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $48.95 by ($5.54). NVR had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $37.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that NVR will post 188.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 47 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,000.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Grady Rosier sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,145.90, for a total value of $2,044,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,373,063 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of NVR by 1,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. The Company’s segments are Homebuilding Mid Atlantic, Homebuilding North East, Homebuilding Mid East, Homebuilding South East and Mortgage Banking. Its Homebuilding Mid Atlantic segment operates in various geographic regions, which include Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, District of Columbia (DC).

