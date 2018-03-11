NV5 Global (NVEE) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of NV5 Global to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) opened at $55.85 on Friday. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The firm has a market cap of $602.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.35 million. equities analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 162,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after buying an additional 36,731 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc, formerly NV5 Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company provides professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate and environmental markets. It focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure, energy, program management, and environmental solutions.

