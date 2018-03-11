NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s 10th Largest Position

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 502.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,204,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004,500 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $35,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000.

NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS NUMG) opened at $31.04 on Friday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

