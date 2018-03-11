Numis Securities Reiterates Hold Rating for Bodycote (BOY)

Bodycote (LON:BOY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a GBX 925 ($12.78) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 2.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($15.20) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.51) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($15.20) target price (up from GBX 980 ($13.54)) on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 965 ($13.33) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, N+1 Singer upped their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 995 ($13.75) to GBX 1,105 ($15.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,003.33 ($13.86).

Bodycote (BOY) opened at GBX 946 ($13.07) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,810.00 and a PE ratio of 1,970.83. Bodycote has a 12-month low of GBX 728.50 ($10.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,043 ($14.41).

Bodycote (LON:BOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 49.20 ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 47.20 ($0.65) by GBX 2 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of £690.20 million for the quarter. Bodycote had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 13.56%.

In related news, insider Anne Quinn bought 9,000 shares of Bodycote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 932 ($12.88) per share, for a total transaction of £83,880 ($115,888.37).

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc is a provider of thermal processing services. The Company has six operating segments, split between Aerospace, Defense and Energy (ADE) and Automotive and General Industrial (AGI) business areas: ADE-Western Europe; ADE-North America; ADE-Emerging markets; AGI-Western Europe; AGI-North America, and AGI-Emerging markets.

