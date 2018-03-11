Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lookers (LOOK)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lookers (LON:LOOK) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 130 ($1.80) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.63) target price on shares of Lookers in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.42) target price on shares of Lookers in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lookers in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 109 ($1.51) target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 146 ($2.02) target price on shares of Lookers in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lookers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 137.71 ($1.90).

Lookers (LON:LOOK) opened at GBX 94.60 ($1.31) on Wednesday. Lookers has a 52 week low of GBX 78.50 ($1.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 131.50 ($1.82). The company has a market capitalization of $375.74 and a PE ratio of 788.33.

Lookers plc operates as a motor retail and aftersales company in the United Kingdom. The Company operates through two business segments: motor distribution and parts distribution. The motor division consists of over 150 franchised dealerships representing over 30 marques from approximately 100 locations.

