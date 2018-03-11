Novavax (NVAX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Several other research firms have also commented on NVAX. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Novavax and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Novavax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Chardan Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. S&P Equity Research cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $1.81 to $1.35 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.11.
Novavax (NASDAQ NVAX) traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. 4,596,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,000,182. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.28.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc is a clinical-stage vaccine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The Company operates through developing recombinant vaccines segment. The Company, through its recombinant nanoparticle vaccine technology, produces vaccine candidates to respond to both known and newly emerging diseases.
