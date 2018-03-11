Novanta Inc (NOVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $58.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Novanta an industry rank of 138 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOVT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $491,617.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,231,587.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Novanta by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,302,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,139,000 after acquiring an additional 467,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Novanta by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,020,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,020,000 after acquiring an additional 160,881 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,117,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Novanta by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Novanta by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after acquiring an additional 25,085 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) opened at $57.05 on Thursday. Novanta has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1,973.76, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Novanta had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $146.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Novanta will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, formerly GSI Group Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems. The Company’s segments are Photonics, Vision and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures and markets photonics-based solutions, including carbon dioxide (CO2) laser sources, laser scanning and laser beam delivery products, to customers around the world.

