Notis McConarty Edward Has $5.11 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Notis McConarty Edward increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,610 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.9% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,175 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 28,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $1,555,279.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,608,265.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen R. Fussell sold 13,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $836,588.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,573,234.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,318 shares of company stock valued at $8,596,826 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. ValuEngine raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.47.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) opened at $63.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111,066.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.62, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 430.79%.

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

