Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.62 Million Position in Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 250.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,064 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,210,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,881,000 after purchasing an additional 199,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,361,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296,965 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 7.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,427,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,232,000 after purchasing an additional 224,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 33.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,103,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,422,000 after purchasing an additional 775,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of Newell Brands Inc ( NYSE NWL ) opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13,255.66, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Newell Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $55.08.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr.

