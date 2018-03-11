Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 13,029 Shares of Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $7,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 112.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 72.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 114,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 605.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In related news, CMO Brian D. Hancock sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $262,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry J. Maier bought 1,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.35 per share, for a total transaction of $104,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,341.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KSU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (down previously from $126.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) opened at $111.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $81.54 and a 12-month high of $114.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,505.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $660.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/nomura-asset-management-co-ltd-buys-13029-shares-of-kansas-city-southern-ksu.html.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern (KCS) is a holding company. The Company has domestic and international rail operations in North America that are focused on the north/south freight corridor connecting commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with industrial cities in Mexico. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR) and Kansas City Southern de Mexico, SA de C.V.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.