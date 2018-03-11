NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Reaches $0.0982 on Exchanges

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0982 or 0.00001068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $20.19 million and $137,003.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

Particl (PART) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00222467 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00021231 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Fazzcoin (FAZZ) traded 86.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000529 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 205,603,330 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NoLimitCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for CryptoFantasySports, a platform that seeks to provide the crypto world easy access to the fantasy games. “

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.