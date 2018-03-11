NN (NNBR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NN, Inc. is an independent manufacturer and supplier of high quality, precision steel balls and rollers to both domestic and international anti-friction bearing manufacturers. Precision steel balls and rollers are critical moving parts of anti-friction bearings used in a wide variety of automotive, industrial and other applications. NN also manufacturers a full line of precision injection molded components serving the bearing, automotive, instrumentation, fiber optic and consumer hardware markets. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded NN from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised NN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NN has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR ) traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,043. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. NN has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $692.77, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.83.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). NN had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $156.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that NN will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. NN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NN by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,135,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,171,000 after purchasing an additional 53,688 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NN by 20.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NN by 108.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NN by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of NN by 0.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc is a diversified industrial company and a global manufacturer of high precision components and assemblies to a range of markets on a global basis. The Company’s operating segments include: the Precision Engineered Products Group and the Autocam Precision Components Group. Precision Engineered Products Group combines materials science capability with engineering and production solutions to design and manufacture a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies and finished devices for the medical, electrical, automotive and aerospace end markets.

