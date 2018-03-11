NewMarket Co. (NEU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned NewMarket an industry rank of 183 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of NewMarket ( NEU ) traded up $9.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $435.54. 24,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $5,130.23, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.73. NewMarket has a 12-month low of $373.59 and a 12-month high of $483.86.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $559.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.10 million. NewMarket had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 37.86%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 43.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter valued at about $719,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 695.8% in the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 50,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,481,000 after buying an additional 44,116 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the third quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 67.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation is a holding company. The Company is the parent company of Afton Chemical Corporation (Afton), Ethyl Corporation (Ethyl), NewMarket Services Corporation (NewMarket Services), and NewMarket Development Corporation (NewMarket Development). The Company operates through petroleum additives segment, which is primarily represented by Afton.

