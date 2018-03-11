New Relic Inc (NEWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.33 Million

Analysts predict that New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) will announce sales of $96.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.78 million and the highest is $97.50 million. New Relic posted sales of $73.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $96.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $354.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $448.91 million per share, with estimates ranging from $441.27 million to $457.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $91.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.31 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush began coverage on New Relic in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on New Relic from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on New Relic from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on New Relic from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) opened at $74.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,194.14, a P/E ratio of -75.21 and a beta of 0.67. New Relic has a 12-month low of $34.61 and a 12-month high of $76.54.

In other New Relic news, insider James R. Gochee sold 4,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $227,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,162,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James R. Gochee sold 428 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $25,294.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,970,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,395 shares of company stock worth $20,930,616. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc (New Relic) is a provider of enterprise software. The Company’s cloud-based platform and range of products enable organizations to collect, store and analyze software data in real time. The Company’s New Relic Software Analytics Cloud consists of an integrated suite of products, a data database and an open platform.

