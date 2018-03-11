Nevsun Resources (NSU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,974,614 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the February 15th total of 2,602,922 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 651,394 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nevsun Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Nevsun Resources by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Nevsun Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nevsun Resources by 873.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 173,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Nevsun Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $718,000.

Shares of Nevsun Resources (NSU) opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.59, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.63. Nevsun Resources has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $2.77.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSU. Zacks Investment Research raised Nevsun Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Macquarie raised Nevsun Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Nevsun Resources Company Profile

Nevsun Resources Ltd. is a base metals company. The Company’s two principal properties are the Timok Project in Serbia, which hosts the copper-gold Cukaru Peki deposit on the Brestovac-Metovnica Exploration Permit (the B-M Permit) and the Bisha Property in Eritrea, which hosts the copper-zinc-gold Bisha deposit and includes satellite volcanogenic massive sulphides (VMS) deposits at Harena, Northwest, Hambok and Asheli.

