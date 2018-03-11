Neven Haltmayer Sells 10,198 Shares of Harmonic Inc (HLIT) Stock

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) insider Neven Haltmayer sold 10,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $35,998.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,969.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $3.55. 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Harmonic Inc has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $6.05.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $100.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.47 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,498,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,095,000 after purchasing an additional 271,392 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 7,491,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,466,000 after purchasing an additional 141,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,803,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 203,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 129,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,325,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 120,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

WARNING: “Neven Haltmayer Sells 10,198 Shares of Harmonic Inc (HLIT) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/neven-haltmayer-sells-10198-shares-of-harmonic-inc-hlit-stock.html.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc (Harmonic) designs, manufactures and sells video infrastructure products, and system solutions. The Company has two segments: Video and Cable Edge. Harmonic provides technical support and professional services to its customers around the world. The Video segment sells video processing and production, and playout solutions and services to broadcast and media companies, streaming media companies, cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications (telco), and pay television (TV) service providers.

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.