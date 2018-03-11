NCI Building Systems Inc (NCS) Holdings Cut by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans cut its position in NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 909,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,345 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in NCI Building Systems were worth $17,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in NCI Building Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,511,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NCI Building Systems by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,675,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,643,000 after purchasing an additional 542,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NCI Building Systems by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,815,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,324,000 after purchasing an additional 270,357 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in NCI Building Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,722,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in NCI Building Systems by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 157,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1,137.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57. NCI Building Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $421.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.81 million. NCI Building Systems had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that NCI Building Systems Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NCI Building Systems declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Bradley Scott Little sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $53,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,355.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dubilier & Rice Fund V. Clayton sold 7,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $138,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,296,115 shares of company stock worth $141,263,459. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NCS shares. Barclays set a $23.00 target price on shares of NCI Building Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NCI Building Systems from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCI Building Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NCI Building Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About NCI Building Systems

NCI Building Systems, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of metal products in North America. The Company’s operating segments include Engineered building systems, Metal components and Metal coil coating. The Engineered building systems segment is engaged in the manufacturing of main frames and long bay systems, and engineering and drafting.

