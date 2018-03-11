Navistar International Corp (NAV) Holdings Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,473 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Navistar International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $49.00 target price on Navistar International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Navistar International in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Navistar International in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Navistar International in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

Shares of Navistar International Corp ( NYSE:NAV ) opened at $37.34 on Friday. Navistar International Corp has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.85.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.17. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Navistar International’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Navistar International Corp will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation is a holding company whose principal operating entities are Navistar, Inc and Navistar Financial Corporation (NFC). The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts, Global Operations (collectively, Manufacturing operations) and Financial Services, which consists of NFC and its foreign finance operations (collectively, Financial Services operations).

