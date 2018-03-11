NAV Coin (NAV) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $969,888.00

NAV Coin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One NAV Coin coin can currently be bought for about $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Binance. Over the last seven days, NAV Coin has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. NAV Coin has a market cap of $118.80 million and approximately $969,888.00 worth of NAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NAV Coin

NAV Coin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. NAV Coin’s total supply is 62,525,173 coins. NAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NAV Coin is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for NAV Coin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for NAV Coin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling NAV Coin

NAV Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase NAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAV Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

