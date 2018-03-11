National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 94,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 52,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA ) opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,305.56, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $28.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 11,200.00%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties located within various metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) across the United States. The Company’s operating partnership subsidiary is NSA OP, LP.

