National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $151.05 Million

Brokerages expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to announce sales of $151.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $148.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.54 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $141.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $151.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $595.96 million to $633.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $647.54 million per share, with estimates ranging from $602.13 million to $704.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.46 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 45.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $47.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley set a $52.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

National Retail Properties (NNN) opened at $38.74 on Friday. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $5,940.00, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 158.33%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 20,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $880,286.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $32,272.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,517 shares in the company, valued at $882,846.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,414 shares of company stock worth $1,364,239 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/national-retail-properties-inc-nnn-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-151-05-million.html.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company acquires, owns, invests in and develops properties that are leased primarily to retail tenants under long-term net leases and are primarily held for investment. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 2,535 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 27,204,000 square feet, located in 48 states.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.